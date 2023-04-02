7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, April 2, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
TodayPartly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
TonightIncreasing clouds, with a low around 34. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
MondayA chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TuesdayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
WednesdayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 8am. High near 73. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday NightShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 30.
SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 55.
