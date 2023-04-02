Central Electric Cooperative Crews Working to Manage Storm Damage

PARKER, Pa. – Severe weather and high winds plagued Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) service territory yesterday (Saturday, April 1).

The storm severely impacted Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, and other states.

CEC has made substantial progress since the last update. At this time (Sunday, around 9:30 a.m.), there are 8,000 members out of service. They still have three power supply outages that account for 5,000 of that total.

All available crews are working and additional crews from our statewide association PREA are on the way.

Please remember to stay away from downed power lines and report them to 9-1-1.

For more information about how to stay safe or prepare for a power outage, please visit www.central.coop/electrical- safety-tips.

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.

