Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Best Ever Spaghetti and Meatballs!

This classic recipe makes a big batch and is perfect for entertaining!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1-1/2 cups chopped onions



3 garlic cloves, minced2 cans (12 ounces each) of tomato paste3 cups water1 can (29 ounces) tomato sauce1/3 cup minced fresh parsley1 tablespoon dried basil2 teaspoons salt1/2 teaspoon pepper

Meatballs:

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups soft bread cubes (cut into 1/4-inch pieces)

1-1/2 cups 2% milk

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 pounds of ground beef

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 pounds spaghetti, cooked

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions; saute until softened. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in tomato paste; cook for 3-5 minutes. Add the next 6 ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 50 minutes.

-Combine the first 7 meatball ingredients. Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 1-1/2-in. balls.

-In a large skillet, heat canola oil over medium heat. Add meatballs; brown in batches until no longer pink. Drain. Add to sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until flavors are blended, about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Serve with hot-cooked spaghetti.

