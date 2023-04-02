 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Best Ever Spaghetti and Meatballs!

Sunday, April 2, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This classic recipe makes a big batch and is perfect for entertaining!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil
1-1/2 cups chopped onions

3 garlic cloves, minced
2 cans (12 ounces each) of tomato paste
3 cups water
1 can (29 ounces) tomato sauce
1/3 cup minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon dried basil
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper

Meatballs:
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups soft bread cubes (cut into 1/4-inch pieces)
1-1/2 cups 2% milk
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 pounds of ground beef
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 pounds spaghetti, cooked

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions; saute until softened. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in tomato paste; cook for 3-5 minutes. Add the next 6 ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 50 minutes.

-Combine the first 7 meatball ingredients. Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 1-1/2-in. balls.

-In a large skillet, heat canola oil over medium heat. Add meatballs; brown in batches until no longer pink. Drain. Add to sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until flavors are blended, about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Serve with hot-cooked spaghetti.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.