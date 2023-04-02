 

Featured Local Job: Rebar Fabricator

Sunday, April 2, 2023 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking qualified candidates for rebar fabricator positions located in the Franklin area.

Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Job Description:
We cut, bend, epoxy coat and load reinforcing bars for concrete for construction projects.

Duties (But not limited to):

  • Shaking out stock rebar for the shear operator.
  • Assisting the shear operator in tagging bundles and loading and unloading the equipment with steel.
  • Helping the bender operator load and unload his machine and helping stack the material.
  • Unloading stock material from the mills and loading the finished product on trailers.
  • All bundles of steel are lifted with man operated overhead cranes or forklifts.

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
  • Steel toed shoes
  • Must be able to lift up to 70 pounds.

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.


