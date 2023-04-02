 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Gary Prisby to Perform on Sunday Afternoon at Deer Creek Winery

Sunday, April 2, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Gary P.SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Gary Prisby will be performing live music on Sunday afternoon at Deer Creek Winery!

The event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

Enjoy your lunch with a glass of Deer Creek wine or a wine slushy while listening to a local favorite.

A cafe menu is available.

Deer Creek’s Gift Shop

DCW 4

Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their wide selection of vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

Deer Creek Winery


