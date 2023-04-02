 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Irwin Run Canoe Launch Closed for Construction

Sunday, April 2, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Irwin Run a (1)ELK CO., Pa. (EYT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that the Irwin Run Canoe Launch remains closed to the public in the Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest. 

(Pictured above: Irwin Run Canoe Launch Road construction. USDA Photo by Amy J. Lesher.)

Construction began in October of 2022 and remains on schedule with substantial work already accomplished. The closure and construction are expected to continue until July 2023. Contractors are replacing the canoe launch and building an accessible path to an expanded parking area. They are also replacing the single vault toilet with an accessible double vault toilet. Clarion River Campsite C17 is also closed due the proximity of the construction zone.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause as they work to enhance and improve the public facilities available in the Forest.

Other nearby Forest Service canoe launches on the Clarion Wild and Scenic River include the Millstone Canoe Launch and the Robin Island Canoe Launch.  For an upriver launch site, consider the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Portland Mills Canoe Launch as an alternative.

The Irwin Run Boat Launch Deferred Maintenance Project is part of the $285 million investment made possible by the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, established in 2020 by the Great American Outdoors Act. These funds allow the USDA Forest Service to implement more than 500 infrastructure improvement projects essential to the continued use and enjoyment of national forests and grasslands. These funds are critical in helping to reduce the Forest Service’s $5.2 billion deferred maintenance backlog and are an important step in restoring what our visitors love about national forests.

Irwin Run Canoe Launch installation on Clarion River. USDA Photo by Amy J. Lesher

Irwin Run Canoe Launch installation on Clarion River. USDA Photo by Amy J. Lesher


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.