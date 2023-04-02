Keystone SMILES, AmeriCorps Members Make ‘Appreciation Bags’ for PennSERVE Celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone SMILES staff and AmeriCorps members recently traveled to Harrisburg for a PennSERVE celebration.

An estimated 400 staff and members came together to celebrate AmeriCorps members serving in Pennsylvania.

On the first day of their journey, they made “Appreciation Bags” to pass out to fellow staff and AmeriCorps members attending the celebration.

Joyce Fosdick, Executive Director at Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center, of Knox, Pa., told exploreClarion.com, “This was a great way to introduce yourself and explain where you serve. Everyone loved receiving the goodies!”

To learn more about serving with AmeriCorps, follow this link: https://www.keystonesmiles.org/americorps

