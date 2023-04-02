 

SCI Inmate Faces Aggravated Assault Charges for Allegedly Punching Two Correction Officers

Sunday, April 2, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

SCI Forest - NewJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI inmate is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly punching two correction officers.

According to court documents, on March 29, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 35-year-old Shakour Adreese Brown, an SCI Forest prisoner, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Cause SBI to Designated Individuals, Felony 1 (two counts)
– Assault by Prisoner – Employee, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)
– Harassment – Subect Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)
– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary (two counts)

On January 11, 2023, around 4:30 p.m., PSP Marienville was contacted by SCI Forest for an incident that occurred on January 8, 2023, around 3:00 p.m. at 286 Woodland Drive, Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint notes that the incident specifically occurred outside of a jail cell.

According to the complaint, during this incident, a correction officer (C.O.) allowed inmate Shakour Brown to use the kiosk outside his jail cell. The C.O. told Brown that he wasn’t allowed to wear his personal shoes outside of his cell.

The complaint states that Brown then bent down to tie his shoes and came up and struck the C.O. with a closed fist three times in the face.

Brown also punched another C.O. in the nose, the complaint continues.

At this time, Brown was placed into restraints by SCI Forest staff, according to the complaint.

The first C.O. received medical treatment at Brookville Hospital for a possible broken jaw and had to see a dentist because his upper right molar was broken, the complaint states.

The second C.O. did not receive medical treatment, the complaint notes.

Brown’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2 at 11:00 a.m. in front of Judge Miller.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

