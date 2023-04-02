Clarion County Housing Authority to Host Free Landlord Workshop on April 20
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Housing Authority is hosting a free Landlord Workshop on April 20th at Trinity Point Church.
If you are a current participating landlord or a new landlord interested in taking part in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program you’re invited to attend the workshop.
The workshop takes place Thursday, April 20th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Dinner will be provided.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP before April 10th by calling 814-226-8910 extension 100.
Topics of discussion:
- Potential funding for landlord repairs
- Assistive animals
- Fair housing
- Eviction process/procedure
- Inspection process
- Landlord portal
- CCHRA App
The workshop will be held at Trinity Point Church of God located at 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, Pa.
For more information please visit www.clarionhousing.com
CCHA’s office is located at 8 West Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Contact CCHA:
814-226-8910
[email protected]
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.