Tens of Thousands Remain Without Power Throughout Region

Sunday, April 2, 2023 @ 11:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

power-outageCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Thousands throughout the region remain without power due to severe weather that included strong winds.

(Photo courtesy Central Electric Cooperative.)

Sporadic severe weather and high winds began to impact the region early Saturday morning and continued into the evening.

As of Sunday at 11:00 a.m., FirstEnergy (Pennelec, Penn Power, West Penn Power) is reporting over 45,214 outages in the region, including the following:

Armstrong – 2982
Butler – 8689
Clarion – 4,635
Clearfield – 4670
Crawford – 2772
Forest – 952
Indiana – 1523
Jefferson – 1174
Mercer – 7315
Venango – 9087
Warren – 1415

Statewide, 68,647 FirstEnergy customers are without power.

Central Electric Cooperative is reporting approximately 7719 members are without power including 110 in Armstrong County, 424 in Butler County, 2094 in Clarion County, 1539 in Forest County, and 3550 in Venango County.

Additionally, 8,863 statewide outages are being reported by United Electric, including 10 in Armstrong County, 243 in Clarion County, 3991 in Clarion County, 91 in Forest County, 12 in Indiana County, and 3774 in Jefferson County.

For most customers, power is expected to be restored by Sunday evening.

The public is reminded to stay away from downed power lines and report them to 9-1-1.

A wind advisory was in effect Saturday from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

