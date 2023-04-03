7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Tonight – A slight chance of showers between 2am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 76. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
