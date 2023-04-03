Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Millie
Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Millie!
Millie is a female Beagle and Labrador Retriever mix puppy.
She is house-trained, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
Millie is well-behaved, friendly, and athletic.
She was recently surrendered to the rescue center.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
