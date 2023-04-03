Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Avocado Salsa
Scoop it up with chips, spoon it over chicken or steak, or eat it on its own!
Ingredients
1-2/3 cups (about 8-1/4 ounces) frozen corn, thawed
2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each) sliced ripe olives, drained
1 small onion, chopped
5 garlic cloves, minced
1/3 cup olive oil
1/4 cup lemon juice
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
4 medium ripe avocados, peeled
Tortilla chips
Directions
-Combine corn, olives, red pepper and onion. In another bowl, mix the next 7 ingredients. Pour over corn mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.
-Just before serving, chop avocados and stir gently into salsa. Serve with tortilla chips.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
