Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Avocado Salsa

Scoop it up with chips, spoon it over chicken or steak, or eat it on its own!

Ingredients

1-2/3 cups (about 8-1/4 ounces) frozen corn, thawed

2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each) sliced ripe olives, drained



1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped1 small onion, chopped5 garlic cloves, minced1/3 cup olive oil1/4 cup lemon juice3 tablespoons cider vinegar1 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper4 medium ripe avocados, peeledTortilla chips

Directions

-Combine corn, olives, red pepper and onion. In another bowl, mix the next 7 ingredients. Pour over corn mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

-Just before serving, chop avocados and stir gently into salsa. Serve with tortilla chips.

