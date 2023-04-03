Clarion Man Accused of Assaulting Pregnant Woman at McDonald’s Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a local man accused of assaulting a woman who was five months pregnant during an incident at McDonald’s in Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 30-year-old Johnathan M. Ballew, of Clarion, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct – Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched around 6:07 a.m. on August 24 for a report of an active domestic involving a male and a female at the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 707 Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to a witness outside who stated the female victim was still present on the scene, but the male aggressor, later identified as Johnathan Ballew, fled the scene on foot, the complaint states.

An officer went into McDonald’s and identified the female who told police she was five months pregnant and was assaulted by Johnathan Ballew, according to the complaint.

Police asked Miller and multiple witnesses to remain on the scene while officers searched the area for Ballew.

Officers were unable to locate Ballew.

Police then spoke to a known male witness, who stated that he observed Ballew get physical with the victim inside the restaurant. He stated that at some point, Ballew grabbed the victim by the hair and was attempting to drag her out of the restaurant.

The victim was trying to get away from Ballew and was asking him to stop.

Ballew reportedly struck the victim multiple times in the head while he had ahold of her hair, the complaint indicates.

A group of witnesses intervened to get Ballew away from the victim.

Officers noted some redness on the victim’s face that “could have been the result of a strike,” the complaint notes.

Police ran a check on Ballew and found that there was an active Protection From Abuse Order out of New York. An officer confirmed that this order was active with the Sheriff’s Office in New York, and a copy of the order was subsequently faxed to the borough police.

Ballew violated this order when he assaulted the victim and engaged in disorderly conduct, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, in front of Judge Quinn.

Additional Assault Case Against Ballew

Ballew is accused of assaulting a woman and throwing a lighter at her face during a domestic dispute at an apartment in Clarion Township.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Johnathan M. Ballew, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on February 14, 2023.

State Police in Clarion were dispatched to Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, for a reported domestic dispute between a male and female. Upon arrival at an apartment on Robinwood Drive, troopers interviewed the victim, who related that she and Johnathan Ballew were arguing because she saw text messages from another female on his phone, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim reported as she attempted to leave the residence, Ballew came outside and dragged her back into the apartment. The victim related that once they got inside, Ballew started “wailing on her.” She also stated that Ballew threw a lighter at her face the night before (Monday, February 13), the complaint states.

Troopers observed marks on both sides of the victim’s face near the upper part of her cheek. She also had a small cut on her cheek where she was struck by the lighter. The victim additionally had red marks on her arms, according to the complaint.

Ballew was arraigned at 6:55 p.m. on February 14 on the following charges in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subect Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He was held for court during a preliminary hearing on March 7 with Judge Quinn presiding.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he remains in the Clarion County Jail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 19 at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

