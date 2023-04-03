 

Dale Edward Blauser

Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-QdXNWpxMehBN1gDale Edward Blauser, 66, of Oil City (Pinegrove Township) died Friday morning, March 31, 2023 at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin.

He was born November 7, 1956 in Oil City to Grace (Hockman) Blauser and the late Harold Blauser.

Mr. Blauser served in the U.S. Marines from 1974 through his honorable discharge in 1979.

He attained the rank of Sergeant.

Dale served as an airplane crew chief.

Dale enjoyed farming, animals, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He was self-employed in the logging and farming industry.

He was married in Japan on June 20, 1977 to Naoko (Imai), and she survives.

Also surviving are two children, Elaine McAninch and her husband Dewayne of Florida and Jason Blauser of Oil City; two grandchildren, Jason Blauser Jr. and Kaitlynn Blauser; a great-granddaughter, Rosalie Blauser; and his mother, Grace Confer and her husband Pat of Mercer.

Dale is also survived by his siblings, Ginny Highfield and husband Dave, Darlene Switzer and husband Mark, Donna Hoffman and husband John Dubrasky, and Bob Blauser; numerous nieces and nephews; and his close friend, John Weaver of Venus.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Blauser.

A private visitation will be held for the family at Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To express online condolences to Dale’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.


