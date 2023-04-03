Dennis “Butch” James Hadden, 62, of Oil City, passed away on April 2, 2023 with his family by his side.

Born on July 20, 1960 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late James Dean and Constance (Russell) Hadden.

Butch was a graduate of Franklin High School.

For 41 years, he was well known for as an auto body technician at various establishments.

Most recently though, he was employed by Honeywell.

In November of 2018 he married the former Sharon Carnes, she survives.

He was previously married to the late Karen Hargenrader.

Butch was avid and passionate about spending time with family and friends like playing cards on family night and sitting around the fire listening to music and chitchatting, and watching his daughter play softball.

He was an avid cornhole player and sports enthusiast where he played at Nationals and States for Franklin Food Land in 1984 and also enjoyed bowling and golf.

He liked being outdoors doing yardwork and hunted when he could.

Left to cherish his memories, along with his wife, are his children, Cory Hadden and his wife, Crystal of Rocky Grove, Luke Hadden of Oil City, Megan Hadden and her significant other, Austin, of Oil City and Brandon Oakes of Rouseville; his grandchildren Oakley Hadden of Rocky Grove and Thomas Oakes of Rouseville; his siblings Bub Hadden and his significant other, Tami Baker, of Franklin, Holly Nespor and her husband, Scott, of Franklin and Sharon “Sheb” Russell and her fiancé, Todd Guthrie, of Swansboro, NC and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be missed by his favorite fur baby, Liza.

Friends and family are invited to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Funeral Services for Butch will be on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be make in Butch’s memory to the Kirtland Foundation, PO Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323; VNA Hospice Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323 and Hillman’s Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Butch's Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

