Featured Local Job: Computer & Network Service Technicians

Computer Support & Associates, Inc., a Clarion based Computer Reseller, is accepting applications/resumes to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Current positions include a full-time Computer Desktop, Notebook & Chromebook Technician and with Desktop, Laptop and Chromebook experience and / or a Network Technician with MS Server 2022 and VMWare experience.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Unpacking, integrating and setup of Computer and Network Hardware.

Integrating and also delivering and installing the Computer and Network Equipment is required as well.

Detailing a log file is very important.

Proper documentation of Job’s is a must!

The position is for dayshift Monday – Friday 7:30 thru to 5:00 pm with 1⁄2 hour off for lunch.

The position has competitive compensation and benefit package.

Applicants can fill out an application at 860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion Pa 16214.

Email resume to [email protected] or mail to:

Computer Support & Associates, Inc.

860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214

Monday – Friday 7:30 am to 5:00 pm

Computer Support & Associates is an equal opportunity employer.



