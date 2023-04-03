Local Man Extricated from Vehicle, Rushed to Hospital After Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 38

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was extricated from his vehicle and rushed to a local hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Route 38 on Thursday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:22 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, at the intersection of State Route 38 and Whitehall Road, in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Thomas A. Bavuso, of Emlenton, was stopped at a properly posted stop sign in the right lane of Whitehall Road.

According to police, Bavuso started to negotiate a left turn northbound from Whitehall Road to State Route 38 when it was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma operated by 28-year-old Corey T. Ciccarelli, of Centerville, which was traveling southbound on State Route 38.

Bavuso’s vehicle rotated counterclockwise across the northbound lane of State Route 38 and stopped along the eastern berm of the roadway.

Ciccarelli’s vehicle came to final rest in the northbound lane of State Route 38.

Bavuso was extricated by mechanical methods from the driver’s side of his vehicle due to the severity of the crash.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service transported Bavuso to Grove City Hospital for medical treatment due to the unknown severity of injuries he suffered as a result of the crash.

Ciccarelli was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, Emlenton Fire Department, and Hovis Towing assisted at the scene.

According to police, Bavuso was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.