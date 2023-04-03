Mary B. Prichard, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at The Collins House, Franklin.

She was born on March 17, 1931, in Oil City, to the late Ross Roy and Essie (Hollenbaugh) Bowersox.

She graduated from Oil City High School.

After graduating, she married the love of her life, Harold C. Prichard, on November 22, 1952.

The couple spent many wonderful years together before Harold passed away on October 24, 2018.

Over the years, Mary was employed by Tri-City Speedway, Avon, Best Jewelers, and Riverside where she retired as Head Cashier after twenty years.

She was a longtime member of Oakland United Methodist Church and most recently attended Bethel Community Christian Church.

She enjoyed participating in her Bible study group.

She loved people; enjoyed visiting with church friends and family was her highest priority.

She loved her dog, Coco, very much!

In her younger years, Mary enjoyed square dancing, roller skating, and bowling.

She also enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her son, Tom Prichard and his wife, Leanne, of Franklin; her grandchildren, Dan Prichard and his wife, Angel, of Titusville, Amanda Braun and her husband, Matthew, of Cooperstown, John Prichard of Franklin, and Tiffany Mitcham and her husband, David, of Franklin; her great-grandchildren, Samantha Prichard-Steffy and her husband, Shane, Andrew Prichard, Alyssa and Liam Braun, and Kamdin and Kinslee Mitcham; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by her son, John L. Prichard and her brother, John Bowersox.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers and nurses of Venango County Visiting Nurses Hospice at The Caring Place who took such loving and gentle care of Mary.

Funeral services for Mary will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lamey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary’s memory to Oakland VFD, 779 Speer Rd, Cooperstown, PA 16317 or Mr. Waggs LLC., 2270 Petroleum Center Road, Titusville, Pa 16354.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Mary’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

