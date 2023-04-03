 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run After Vehicle Crashes into Road Sign on Route 208, Driver Flees Scene

Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are investigating a hit-and-run crash that took place on State Route 208 on Friday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Friday, March 31, on State Route 208, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unidentified vehicle was traveling north on Route 208, and it exited the east side of the roadway. As the vehicle traveled off the roadway, it struck a PennDOT sign, continued across a driveway, and reentered State Route 208, and then continued north.

According to police, a witness stated the vehicle was a “newer model” black Chevy 1500 pickup truck.


