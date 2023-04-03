Police: Local Bar Owner Puts Gun to Back of Customer’s Head; Admits He Used It to Intimidate Him

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local bar owner is behind bars after police say he assaulted a customer and put a gun to the back of his head during an altercation at the establishment on Thursday evening.

Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Martin Wesley Trautvetter, of Marienville, on Friday, March 31, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel. L. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a report around 12:18 a.m. on Friday, March 31, that an individual had held a handgun to the back of the head of another individual during a physical altercation at a bar located on Cherry Street in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County.

Troopers made contact with the victim who related he was attempting to leave the establishment at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, and ended up in an altercation with the owner of the business, Martin Trautvetter, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim reported “Trautvetter attempted to kick him out of the business, becoming unruly prior to leaving.” He related Trautvetter shoved him to the ground and struck him in the face. After being struck, the victim attempted to pick himself up from the ground when he felt something hard pressed against the back of his head. The victim related he turned his head and observed Trautvetter pressing a handgun against his head.

Around 1:29 a.m. on Friday, March 31, PSP Marienville Troopers made contact with Trautvetter and asked him about the incident involving the victim. Trautvetter related “he was trying to help the victim out of the business when a physical altercation ensued,” the complaint states.

Trautvetter stated that the victim refused to leave, so he “left a blanket and pillow for the victim to sleep at the bar for the night,” the complaint indicates.

After observing a black leather handgun holster sitting on the counter behind the bar, a trooper asked Trautvetter where the handgun was from the holster, and if he used it during the altercation. Trautvetter admitted, “The handgun is upstairs in my apartment, and I used it to intimidate (the victim),” according to the complaint.

Trautvetter related the victim was drunk so he wouldn’t know what it was. He further related: “It was not loaded though,” the complaint notes.

When a trooper asked Trautvetter if he pressed the handgun to the back of the victim’s head, he admitted, “yes,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, a loaded SCCY CPX-2, 9mm caliber pistol was recovered from Trautvetter’s residence. Trautvetter confirmed this was the handgun used during the commission of this crime.

He was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, on the following charges in front of District Judge Todd A. Woodin:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2

Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offense Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, at 10:00 a.m., with Judge Miller presiding.

