RIU6 Transition Program Empowers Students With Special Needs Through Innovative Labs

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Attendees of an Open House at Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 (RIU6) experienced a firsthand account of the Transition Program available for students with special needs to develop crucial life and employment skills through innovative labs.

(Pictured above: State Senator Scott Huchinson looks on as students learn to make pizza in the Independent Living Lab.)

The event, held on Friday, March 31, was attended by State Senator Scott Hutchinson, Theresa Hurrelbrink of State Representative Donna Oberlander’s office, Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley, PennWest Professor Dr. Nripendra Singh, and PennWest marketing students Ali Troese, Callen Copley, and Hannah Koziarski.

Michael Boston discusses the CHIPS program with open house attendees.

The open house began with a welcome by Dr. Deanna Sintobin, RIU6’s Assistant Director of Special Education, followed by an overview of RIU6’s CHIPS (Council for Hearing Impaired Parents and Students) program by Michael Boston, RIU6’s Teacher of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing. The program is designed to meet the self-advocacy needs of students with hearing loss in the unit’s service region.

Attendees were then given tours of RIU6’s Independent Living Lab and Practical Assessment Exploration System (PAES) Lab.

A sewing machine station, one of five stations in the PAES Lab.

The PAES Lab is a hands-on assessment of employment potential that exposes students to nearly 300 different jobs in five career areas: business marketing, computer technology, construction/industrial, processing/production, and consumer service.

A look inside the Independent Living Lab’s bedroom as staff works with special needs students.

The lab helps students identify their strengths and areas for improvement in various job skills.

The Independent Living Lab is a life-sized apartment designed to provide students with opportunities to gain independence in all aspects of daily living skills.

The entryway into the Independent Living Lab.

The lab features a kitchen, a dining/living room, a bedroom, a laundry room, and a handicap-accessible bathroom. Students use the lab to work on all skill areas needed to live independently in the community and to acquire skills needed to live as contributing members of their families.

Educators interested in participating in PAES and/or the Independent Living Lab are invited to contact RIU6 by calling 814-297-5129 or by visiting achievingskills4life.us.

Open house attendees gather for a group photo at the end of the session.

The open house provided a valuable opportunity for attendees to learn more about the programs offered by RIU6’s Transition Program and to see firsthand the benefits that these programs provide to students with special needs.

