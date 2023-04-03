 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion Is an Award-Winning, State-of-the-Art Repair Facility

Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

strong>CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nick’s Auto Body is an award-winning, state-of-the-art, painting and repair facility located right here in Clarion!

Nick’s Auto Body is licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a motor vehicle damage appraiser and is authorized by most major insurance companies as a direct repair facility. To speed up the claims process, Nick’s Auto Body is online with most major insurance companies.

Nick’s staff will strive to make your repair experience as painless as possible. They will help with filing claims, accept special scheduling requests for repairs, provide free pick-up and delivery, and arrange for rental vehicles if needed.

Nick’s Auto Body

35 Alpha Lane (Former Seidles’s Collision Center)
Phone: 814-297-1600
Website: https://www.nicksautobody.com/

3A9CDF9F-8BA9-4E09-B2DB-0F7E3CBEAF4C (2)

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.