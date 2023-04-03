PA Great Outdoors Announces Big Fish Contest
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced their 2023 Big Fish Contest which runs from April through June 2023.
(Pictured above: Gina Mazzocchi with a Jefferson County trout from the 2022 Big Fish Contest.)
There’s no shortage of great places to cast a line in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region.
Everyone is invited to enter photos of their catch, from Clarion, Jefferson, Elk, Forest, and Cameron Counties, by using the submission form on the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Big Fish Contest webpage at visitpago.com/bigfish.
Entries will be shown off on the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Facebook page in the Big Fish Contest album.
Everyone who submits a photo will be entered to win prizes from the list of sponsors below, with the winner decided by Facebook vote:
• Benezette Hotel-Benezette
• Clarion River Brewing Company-Clarion
• Cooksburg Café-Cook Forest
• Creekside Sports Bar-Emporium
• Dan Smith’s Candies-Brookville, Clarion, and Ridgway
• Devil’s BBQ-Brookville
• Double Diamond Deer Ranch-Cook Forest
• Driftwood Saloon & Grill-Driftwood
• Elk Country Visitor Center-Benezette
• Jim’s Sports Center-Clearfield
• Lakeview Store-Sinnemahoning
• Lazy River Canoe Rental-Ridgway
• Pale Whale Canoe Fleet-Cook Forest
• Weather Discovery Center-Punxsutawney
• The Bugling Bull-Benezette
• The Sub Hub-Reynoldsville
• Red River Roadhouse-Clarion
• Zack’s Farm to Table-New Bethlehem
Grand-prize winners will be drawn from all entries received during the contest for a chance to receive one of the following:
- Guided half-day smallmouth bass fly-fishing float trip for two in 2023 with Keystone Predator Outfitters and Todd Deluccia, the 2014 Musky Fly-Fishing World Champion.
- Guided half-day trout fishing float trip for 2 in 2023 on the Clarion River with Brown Trout Addiction and Don Cameroni.
For more information, or to enter the contest, visit: visitpago.com/bigfish
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in northwest Pennsylvania: Clarion, Jefferson, Elk, Forest, and Cameron.
The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to develop and initiate programs and marketing strategies with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures within its designated region and to create a cooperative effort to increase awareness of this region as an ultimate vacation destination.
