SPONSORED: UPMC to Host Hiring Event at Mechanistic Brewing Co. on April 6
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Join UPMC Northwest leaders for appetizers and opportunities on Thursday, April 6, at Mechanistic Brewing Co. in Clarion.
Become a life changer at UPMC.
All nurses, LPNs, surgical technicians, medical lab technicians, and imaging experts are invited to join UPMC Northwest at Mechanistic Brewing Co. on Thursday, April 6th.
Enjoy delicious appetizers while learning about available career opportunities at UPMC.
The event is from 4:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.
Mechanistic Brewing Co. is located at 538 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa.
At the event, you will learn all about UPMC Benefits including:
- Clinical excellence
- Tuition Assistance
- Graduate Nurse Rotational Programs
- Extraordinary culture
- Generous benefits
- Sign on Bonus
- Weekend and Night Programs
UPMC Northwest leaders understand you have busy schedules, so please feel free to stop by for as much time as your evening allows.
UPMC is eager to meet you!
