State Police Calls: Physical Altercation Between Students Reported at Local School

Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CarAcademy (1) (1)FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Physical Altercation Between Students Reported at Local School

PSP Marienville received a report of a physical altercation between two students at West Forest High School.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, on State Route 62 and River Haven Road in Hickory Township, Forest County.

No further details were released.

Drug Possession in Jenks Township

On Friday, March 31, around 2:51 a.m., members from PSP Marienville were investigating an altercation that occurred earlier in the night on Cherry Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the involved party was found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia.

The arrestee is a 58-year-old Marienville man.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

