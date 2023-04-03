Thousands Still Without Power in the Region

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Nearly 30,000 homes and businesses throughout the region remain without power as electric company employees have been working around the clock to restore service.

(Photo courtesy Central Electric Cooperative.)

Sporadic severe weather and high winds began to impact electric service in the region early Saturday morning.

As of Monday at 9:30 a.m., FirstEnergy (Pennelec, Penn Power, West Penn Power) is reporting over 20,433 outages in the region, including the following:

Armstrong – 600

Butler – 3796

Clarion – 2026

Clearfield – 1350

Crawford – 1933

Forest – 928

Indiana – 39

Jefferson – 373

Mercer – 4386

Venango – 4790

Warren – 212

Statewide, 27,995 FirstEnergy customers are without power. That number is down from 68,647 on Sunday morning.

Central Electric Cooperative is reporting approximately 4062 members without power, a decrease of 3657 from Sunday. Current outages include 27 in Armstrong County, 96 in Butler County, 1509 in Clarion County, 281 in Forest County, and 2148 in Venango County.

Statewide outages for United Electric have decreased from 8,863 to 3552, including 346 in Clarion County, 1747 in Clearfield County, 209 in Forest County, 1 in Indiana County, and 705 in Jefferson County.

Power is expected to be restored for most customers by Tuesday at 11:00 p.m.

A wind advisory was in effect Saturday from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.

