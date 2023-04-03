 

Thousands Still Without Power in the Region

Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

central-electric-truckCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Nearly 30,000 homes and businesses throughout the region remain without power as electric company employees have been working around the clock to restore service.

(Photo courtesy Central Electric Cooperative.)

Sporadic severe weather and high winds began to impact electric service in the region early Saturday morning.

As of Monday at 9:30 a.m., FirstEnergy (Pennelec, Penn Power, West Penn Power) is reporting over 20,433 outages in the region, including the following:

Armstrong – 600
Butler – 3796
Clarion – 2026
Clearfield – 1350
Crawford – 1933
Forest – 928
Indiana – 39
Jefferson – 373
Mercer – 4386
Venango – 4790
Warren – 212

Statewide, 27,995 FirstEnergy customers are without power. That number is down from 68,647 on Sunday morning.

Central Electric Cooperative is reporting approximately 4062 members without power, a decrease of 3657 from Sunday. Current outages include 27 in Armstrong County, 96 in Butler County, 1509 in Clarion County, 281 in Forest County, and 2148 in Venango County.

Statewide outages for United Electric have decreased from 8,863 to 3552, including 346 in Clarion County, 1747 in Clearfield County, 209 in Forest County, 1 in Indiana County, and 705 in Jefferson County.

Power is expected to be restored for most customers by Tuesday at 11:00 p.m.

A wind advisory was in effect Saturday from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

