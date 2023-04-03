On April 1, 2023, Franklin lost its most passionate, caring, dedicated, loyal, devoted, and hardworking citizen, Veronica “Ronnie” Louise Beith.

Ronnie was born March 2, 1948 to the late James A. Ruby, Jr. and Geatena (Tene) Bagnato Ruby of Oil City, PA.

Ronnie graduated from Venango Christian High School.

Ronnie’s first job was a telephone operator and then worked for Welker Maxwell in the shoe department with her mother.

Ronnie and Bill started their own business—the Center for Creative Development where she began teaching aerobics, and developed a program which she eventually took to the Franklin YMCA.

Over her 47-year tenure teaching group exercise classes, she mentored over 70 instructors and taught thousands of participants, many of whom became cherished friends.

In 1978 Ronnie began volunteering countless hours to Franklin and helping create it as the destination it is today.

Ronnie worked for FICDA and then went to work officially for the City of Franklin as Events and Marketing Coordinator.

Ronnie did not stop working for Franklin and the community she loved until the day she died.

On December 19, 1974, Ronnie married the love of her life, D. William (Bill) Beith.

Together, and with the support of countless volunteers, Ronnie and Bill dreamed big and worked hard to create many of the wonderful downtown activities, events and festivals that we have all come to love and look forward to, gifting us with a community that is “Always Eventful!”

The July 4th weeklong celebration, including the Penny Carnival, Liberty Street Parade, and the July 4th Fireworks display, Franklin’s Light Up Night, Franklin On Ice, Camp Create, Taste of Franklin, the Franklin Fine Arts Council, Rock In River Fest, the Easter Egg Hunt, the Halloween Parade, Thursday Night Concerts in the Park, Franklin’s Taste of Talent, and the Bill Beith Memorial Golf Tournament were just some of the many events she was most proud of.

Ronnie received multiple honors over the course of her life and career, most recently On August 8, 2021, the City of Franklin Proclaimed it “Ronnie Beith Day” for being a true champion of Franklin.

Ronnie had a gift of inspiring others.

She understood the importance of creating connections…of cohesion…of tapping into the generosity of others and the strength that comes from working together for the greater good of the whole.

She was hard to say “no” to, and amassed an army of volunteers year after year who would roll up their sleeves and get the job done.

Ronnie was not easily intimidated by a challenging problem, task or situation.

She held fast to her “mustard seed faith,” and always said, “If you have the faith of a mustard seed you can move mountains.”

Even greater than her passion for Franklin was Ronnie’s love for her family, children and grandchildren.

She loved them fiercely, and was so excited for the privilege of sharing in their lives.

She leaves behind Dawn and Steve Caiarelli of Franklin, PA, and their children Samantha Caiarelli and Sydney Caiarelli of Newcastle, WA; William (Bill) D. Beith and his wife Debbie and their two children Baylee Beith and Brett Beith of Sandy Lake, PA; her niece Teresa “Terri” Ruby, nephew Raymond Rudy IV, goddaughter, Nicole Hounslow all of Virginia, her sister-in-law, Barbara Rhoads of Franklin and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband D. William (Bill) Beith, and her brothers Benedetto Ruby and James A. Ruby, III.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 12:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M. Saturday, April 8, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Saturday April 8, 2023 at Christ United Methodist, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, Lead Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Franklin Fine Arts Council 430 13th St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

