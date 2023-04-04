7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
TodayIncreasing clouds, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
WednesdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday NightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
ThursdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a chance of showers between 11am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
FridaySunny, with a high near 52.
Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 29.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 32.
SundaySunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 40.
MondayA chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
