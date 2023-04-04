AAA: Gas Prices Steady in Pennsylvania

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are stable in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.683 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.683

Average price during the week of March 27, 2023: $3.684

Average price during the week of April 4, 2022: $4.283

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.680 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.686. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.704 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.669.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.654 Altoona

$3.730 Beaver

$3.715 Bradford

$3.663 Brookville

$3.707 Butler

$3.655 Clarion

$3.718 DuBois

$3.661 Erie

$3.700 Greensburg

$3.687 Indiana

$3.840 Jeannette

$3.689 Kittanning

$3.696 Latrobe

$3.683 Meadville

$3.713 Mercer

$3.550 New Castle

$3.696 New Kensington

$3.699 Oil City

$3.728 Pittsburgh

$3.545 Sharon

$3.638 Uniontown

$3.699 Warren

$3.649 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose seven cents over the past week to hit $3.50. Robust demand for gasoline and rising oil prices are the driving factors for the recent uptick in pump prices. Today’s national average is 11 cents more than a month ago but 69 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.96 million to 9.15 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 2.9 million barrels to 226.7 million barrels. Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher.

On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, announced a voluntary agreement to slash their output by just over 1 million barrels per day through the end of 2023. The cut is planned to start in a month. The move caused oil prices to spike, popping over the $80 per barrel mark for the first time in several months.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

