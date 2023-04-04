Artist Jason Lewis Unveils Paintings at Clarion River Art Gallery Exhibit

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The works of art created by Landscape Artist Jason Lewis were celebrated on Saturday night at an exhibit opening at the Clarion River Art Gallery.

[Artist Jason Lewis (on right with blue shirt) talks to visitors at his exhibit.]

It was all a little familiar as friends and those who have followed his career returned to view some of his latest oil paintings and graphite renditions of Clarion County scenery.

“We celebrated local artist Jason Lewis and several of his newest works,” said Gallery Owner Kris Cosby, who was also a classmate of Lewis at Clarion Area High School.

“Jason’s oil paint landscapes are a wonder to behold, so vibrant they almost appear to be backlit. Moody, detailed graphite landscape illustrations on paper, as well as vibrant-colored pencil landscapes round out the exhibit beautifully.”

Lewis graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1998 where he was introduced to art by his teacher Ray Jones.

While he worked with his father and brother in construction and carpentry, he recently decided to pursue his artwork full-time.

“I don’t know if I was born into it or grew into it, but if I don’t paint or draw regularly, I can tell, and I have to do it,” said Lewis who specializes in western Pennsylvania landscape painting.

“I feel something isn’t right if I spend too many days away.”

Lewis earned his BFA in drawing and painting in 2002 from the Columbus College of Art and Design where numerous professors had an impact on his development, most notably Gordon Lee, Julie Taggart, Rob Robbins, and Lowell Tolstedt. Lewis then earned an MFA in drawing from Bowling Green State University in 2004 where he studied under Dennis Wojtkiewicz, Charles Kanwischer, and Mille Guldbeck.

“As I developed my landscape painting, even when I was living in Ohio, I started doing the Western Pennsylvania landscapes, and that was what my passion was in school,” said Lewis.

“As far as subject matter goes, I did study outdoor landscape painting, somewhat for nostalgic reasons. And, to me, the landscape is much more interesting around here, and the memories that I had became important to me in making the paintings. I didn’t feel like I could really live anywhere else and continue my work on the path it was going. That’s part of the reason I came back after school.”

In 2004, Jason and his wife Amanda, who is a cold porcelain artist, returned home and are developing an art studio in an old service station near the house he grew up in Monroe Township. They share a studio building that is open by appointment and on special studio days.

“I’m pleased with the way things have turned out,” says Lewis about his decision to return home. “My goal is to have my art career grow, and my wife and I together may eventually be able to be more focused on just art.

“I can take the time and make the paintings how I want to and don’t have a lot of deadlines to meet.”

While he studied both drawing and painting, Lewis considers himself more of a natural drawer, even though the skill is also needed in painting.

“Even the way I paint, I’m not what they would call (a) painterly painter,” explained Lewis. “I’m a little more controlled. I don’t get into the sensual side of thick paint as some artists would. I think drawing is my specialty, although oil painting is so challenging and has so many different approaches that it’s becoming a bigger and bigger interest for me.”

Paintings, graphites, colored pencils, and an archive gallery is presented on his website at www.jasonfloydlewis.com.

He is represented by Art Access Gallery in Bexley, Ohio, and Glass Growers Gallery in Erie.

Lewis is also a Member of the Red Brick Gallery Artists Cooperative (Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts).

