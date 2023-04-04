 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ice Cream Cookie Dessert

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

It’s so easy to prepare this Oreo ice cream cake!

Ingredients

1 package (15-1/2 ounces) Oreo cookies, crushed, divided
1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream, softened
1 jar (16 ounces) of hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed
1 carton (8 ounces) of frozen whipped topping, thawed

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine 3-3/4 cups cookie crumbs and butter. Press into a greased 13×9-in. dish. Spread with ice cream; cover and freeze until set.

-Drizzle fudge topping over ice cream; cover and freeze until set. Spread with whipped topping; sprinkle with remaining cookie crumbs. Cover and freeze for 2 hours or until firm. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


