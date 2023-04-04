Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ice Cream Cookie Dessert

It’s so easy to prepare this Oreo ice cream cake!

Ingredients

1 package (15-1/2 ounces) Oreo cookies, crushed, divided

1/4 cup butter, melted



1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream, softened1 jar (16 ounces) of hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed1 carton (8 ounces) of frozen whipped topping, thawed

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine 3-3/4 cups cookie crumbs and butter. Press into a greased 13×9-in. dish. Spread with ice cream; cover and freeze until set.

-Drizzle fudge topping over ice cream; cover and freeze until set. Spread with whipped topping; sprinkle with remaining cookie crumbs. Cover and freeze for 2 hours or until firm. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving.

