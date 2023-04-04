Emergency Workers Respond to Multi-Vehicle Crash on South 5th Avenue

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple units were called to a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Borough on Sunday evening.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:41 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, for a multi-vehicle crash on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS Station 1, and Clarion Borough Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 10:05 p.m.

Clarion Borough Police were unable to provide additional information regarding the crash.

