 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: YMCA Summer Camp Staff

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring summer staff for YMCA Summer Day Camp.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS – YMCA Camp Coffman

Make a difference in the life of a child this summer at the YMCA’s Summer Camp.

The YMCA is hiring (12) full-time Summer Day Camp Counselors. Counselors work 40 hours per week June through August with training beginning in late May. The Y is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic applicants to create the ultimate camp experience by fostering positive, nurturing relationships with youth ages 6-12 years old in the upcoming Summer Day Camp Program.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth, and have a passion for working with young people.

Summer Day Camp Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA ([email protected]) or Michelle Miller ([email protected]) at the Clarion County YMCA.

Apply online!

SUMMER DAY CAMP HANDS – YMCA Camp Coffman

Make a difference in the life of a child this summer at the YMCA’s Summer Camp.

The YMCA is hiring (2) part-time Summer Camp Hands. Camp Hands work 28 hours per week June through August with training beginning in late May. The Y is looking for people with experience working with animals and children.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth in the program.

Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA ([email protected]) or Michelle Miller ([email protected]) at the Clarion County YMCA.

Apply online!

SUMMER DAY CAMP COOKS – YMCA Camp Coffman

The YMCA is hiring (2) part-time Summer Day Camp Cooks.

Cooks work approximately 28 hours per week June through August with training beginning in late May. The Y is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic applicants to create healthy meals and snacks for 150-200 kids in the Summer Day Camp program located at Camp Coffman.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth, and have a passion for cooking.

Summer Day Camp Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA ([email protected]) or Michelle Miller ([email protected]) at the Clarion County YMCA.

Apply online!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.