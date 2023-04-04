 

Featured Local Jobs: Multiple Positions

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Computer Support & Associates, Inc., a Clarion based Computer Reseller, is accepting applications/resumes to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Five current positions include full-time:

  • Network Service Tech with MS Server 2022 and VMWare experience
  • Computer Repair Technician
  • Security Camera Installer
  • Sales/Bid Estimator
  • Accounting Staff

Some of the technician Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Unpacking, integrating and setup of Computer and Network Hardware.
  • Integrating and also delivering and installing the Computer and Network Equipment is required as well.
  • Detailing a log file is very important.
  • Proper documentation of every customer job is a must!
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Must have a current PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation.

Job Descriptions for other jobs are posted in detail at www.ComputersUp.com.

The positions are dayshift Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. thru to 5:00 p.m. with 1⁄2 hour off for lunch.

Competitive compensation and benefit packages available.

Full time employees are eligible for:

  • Competitive hourly rate of pay based on experience
  • Health Insurance
  • Dental / Vision Plans
  • 401K Plan
  • Paid Time Off that grows with your tenure
  • 6 Paid major holidays each year

Please visit www.ComputersUp.com for additional details.

Applicants can fill out an application at 860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion Pa 16214.

Email resume to [email protected] or mail to:

Computer Support & Associates, Inc. 
860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214 
Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Computer Support & Associates is an equal opportunity employer.


