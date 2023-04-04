Featured Local Jobs: Multiple Positions

Computer Support & Associates, Inc., a Clarion based Computer Reseller, is accepting applications/resumes to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Five current positions include full-time:

Network Service Tech with MS Server 2022 and VMWare experience

Computer Repair Technician

Security Camera Installer

Sales/Bid Estimator

Accounting Staff

Some of the technician Duties/Responsibilities:

Unpacking, integrating and setup of Computer and Network Hardware.

Integrating and also delivering and installing the Computer and Network Equipment is required as well.

Detailing a log file is very important.

Proper documentation of every customer job is a must!

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Must have a current PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation.

Job Descriptions for other jobs are posted in detail at www.ComputersUp.com.

The positions are dayshift Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. thru to 5:00 p.m. with 1⁄2 hour off for lunch.

Competitive compensation and benefit packages available.

Full time employees are eligible for:

Competitive hourly rate of pay based on experience

Health Insurance

Dental / Vision Plans

401K Plan

Paid Time Off that grows with your tenure

6 Paid major holidays each year

Please visit www.ComputersUp.com for additional details.

Applicants can fill out an application at 860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion Pa 16214.

Email resume to [email protected] or mail to:

Computer Support & Associates, Inc.

860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Computer Support & Associates is an equal opportunity employer.



