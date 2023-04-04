Investigation Continues into the Homicide of Marcy Suzette Nellis

SUGARCREEK, Pa. (EYT) – Personnel from the Pennsylvania State Police and Oil City Police Department were spotted on the bike trail alongside the Allegheny this morning as the second week of the investigation into the murder of Marcy Suzette Nellis continues.

“They were doing follow-ups, as far as I know,” said Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon when called for a comment.

When asked if they were following up on something having to do with Nellis’ murder, Chief Ragon said, “Yes.”

Three marked State Police vehicles, a white Forensics Services Unit van, and a gathering of authorities could be seen from the Reno neighborhood of Sugarcreek Borough.

One of the people in the group appeared to be Chief Ragon.

While investigators were on land, more personnel were in a boat on the river below, appearing to search along the bank on the south side of the river.

A low-flying state police helicopter traveled slowly along the south bank of the river, as well.

Background on Case:

Missing Oil City Woman Found Dead

The search for a missing Oil City woman ended on March 27, during the morning hours.

According to sources at the scene, 75-year-old Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, was found dead near the bike path between Osbourne Street and Mineral Street in Oil City.

Nellis was reported missing shortly after she left for an afternoon walk around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, near the Clarion University Venango Campus on West 1st Street in Oil City, Venango County.

A representative with Franklin-based State Police told exploreClarion that the search “continued all throughout the night” Sunday, March 26, and in to the morning hours of Monday, March 27.

All fire and emergency agencies were requested to provide more manpower for the search via scanner transmission around 7:40 a.m. on Monday, March 27.

Photos below from the March 27th crime scene

