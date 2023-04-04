Local Woman Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Officer, Threatening Hospital Staff

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars after she reportedly assaulted a police officer and threatened hospital staff.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Patricia A Smith, of Clarion, on Thursday, March 30, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police Officers were dispatched to East Main Street in Clarion Borough, on Thursday, March 30, around 12:09 p.m., at the request of Clarion Hospital EMS.

Officers arrived on the scene and met with a Clarion Hospital Registered Nurse and an EMT, who were attempting to attend to a fall patient. The patient became belligerent and physically violent with the two individuals, the complaint states.

The patient was identified as Patricia Smith, the complaint notes.

The nurse relayed that while trying to assess Smith, she kicked him in his left side, just below his ribs. Officers assisted EMS with loading Smith into the ambulance and observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Smith’s breath, according to the complaint.

Officers rode with EMS to Clarion Hospital as Smith remained belligerent, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, once on the scene at Clarion Hospital, Smith continued to act belligerent. She cussed at Clarion Hospital staff; she was told several times that other patients were present and to discontinue this language or she would be charged with disorderly conduct.

Smith continued to tell staff that they were going to “get what is coming to them” and that she hoped they “die a slow painful death,” the complaint states.

Smith attempted to physically charge Clarion Hospital staff. A doctor ordered her to be restrained, but she continued to yell expletives, the complaint indicates.

Smith advised an officer to “suck my (expletive) (expletive), you bald-headed (expletive),” the complaint indicates.

She was again advised to stop yelling profanity as there were other patients and staff present. Smith told the officer to “(expletive) off and die,” according to the complaint.

Smith requested something to spit in, and Clarion Hospital Staff provided Smith with a plastic bedpan. Smith spit in the bed pan several times and then kicked it at a police officer who had to move rapidly out of the way to prevent being hit with the spit inside of the pan, according to the complaint.

Smith advised several times that she is “drunk” and was drinking “moonshine,” the complaint notes.

She was arraigned at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, on the following charges in front of District Judge Timothy Schill:

Aggravated Assault – Fear of Imminent SBI designated individuals, Felony 2

Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, Felony 3

Disorderly Conduct Obscene Lang/Gest, Misdemeanor 3

Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, April 11, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

