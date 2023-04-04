Martha “Marty” Kay Haas Karg, 81, of Rockland Rd., Kennerdell, PA, passed away April 3, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Born February 9, 1942, in New Bethlehem, Marty was a daughter of Stephen T. Haas and Jessie Smail Haas, both of whom preceded her in death.

Marty attended “the old three-story” Rockland Elementary School where her mother was asked to start a cafeteria and her father ran the bus garage.

She attended and graduated from Cranberry Jr.-Sr. High.

She studied string bass and piano, played with the Swing Band, attended several District Orchestras and one State Orchestra festival.

She graduated from Clarion State Teachers College, currently Clarion University, with a degree in English, and spent one summer in Quebec, Canada, at LaVal University where she completed a major in French.

Marty was a long-time member of the Venango Chamber Orchestra, St. Stephen Church in Oil City, and most recently, St. Michael Church in Emlenton, PA.

She played bass for many area high school and community theatre productions.

In 1964, Marty married the love of her life, Daniel Karg, who survives.

She is additionally survived by eight children, Rosemary Hoover of York, SC and her son Daniel, Stephen of Birmingham, AL and his wife, Patricia, and their children, Anna, Francine, and Christopher, Louis of Merritt Island, FL and his wife, Krista, and their children, Lucas, Leah, and Lauren, Patrick of Friendswood, TX and his wife, Maria, and their children, Annily and Elisha, Rachel Overheim of Johnstown, CO and her husband, John, and their children Johnny and Dylan, Jessica Stevens of Sun City, AZ and her husband, David, and their children, Matthew and Andrea, Danielle Wright of Franklin and her children Maxwell, Alexander, Gavin, and Zoey, Herb of La Rue, TX and his wife, Mackenzie, and their children, Isobel and Marcel.

She is survived by brothers-in-law, Msgr. Andrew Karg, Louis, Dick, Chris, and John, and sisters-in-law, Ann Molsky and Mary Louise Woolf.

Marty was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Suzanne, her brothers, Stephen, Thomas, Leo, and sisters, Rosemary and Eleanor, sister-in-law, Cheryl Karg, and brother-in-law, John Molsky.

A viewing will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 5 to 8 pm.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the St. Thomas More House of Prayer, 365 Hill City Road, Cranberry, PA, at 10 am.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Stephen Church at a date to be announced.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

