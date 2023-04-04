Penny Lynn Simpkins, 68, of Mystic, CT (previously living in Clarion, PA for more than 30 years) passed away on April 1, 2023 following a brief but courageous battle with ALS.

She was born on January 28, 1955 in Michigan.

In 1975, she began her 43 year marriage to David Lee Simpkins, the love of her life, who preceded her in death (2018).

Penny was proudly a nurse, spending much of her nursing career working in emergency rooms in Detroit.

She was also the co-owner of Corle-Benn Auto Parts in Clarion for more than 30 years.

Most importantly, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother, which she considered her most cherished responsibility.

Nothing made her more happy and proud than her family.

Everything she did was loud and proud!

Penny made an impact everywhere she went, including leaving lasting imprints on a number of baseball umpires if she didn’t agree with their calls during her sons’ baseball games.

She made sure it was always well known by those around her what she was thinking.

Penny was an incredibly caring and generous person, helping out anyone she could even in her final days on this earth.

Penny is survived by her two sons; Brian Simpkins and wife Kara, of McClure, PA, and Christopher Simpkins and wife Brittany of Waterford, Connecticut; and her six grandchildren, Abigail, Brianna, Claire, Danielle, Elijah, and Taylor.

She is also survived by her brother Martin, sisters Shirley and Sharon, nieces, nephews, and countless close friends that she considered family.

Friends and family will be received from 4:30pm to 6:30pm on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 6:30pm with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson officiating.

Penny requested that everyone wear casual clothing to her service.

In lieu of memorial donations Penny asked that each of us spend time doing something fun with family and friends.

For those that are rebels (like her), donations may be made in Penny’s name to the YMCA of Clarion County, 499 Mayfield Rd. Clarion PA 16214 (https://clarioncountyymca.org/).

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

