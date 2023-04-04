Redbank Valley Pitching Shines Again; Punxsutawney Gets Softball Win Over KC

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Another day. Another strong pitching performance for the Redbank Valley baseball team.

Freshman Jaxon Huffman went five strong innings, and Tate Minich got the final six outs to earn the save as the Bulldogs edged visiting Brookville, 2-1, on Monday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Redbank Valley catcher Tate Minich/file photo by Madison McFarland)

In three games so far, Redbank Valley has surrendered just five earned runs.

Brookville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Bryce Weaver that brought home Carson Weaver, who had doubled earlier in the inning.

That was it for the Raiders as Huffman settled down, striking out five in his five innings of work while giving up just three hits — only one after the first.

Minich stuck out two in his two clean innings.

Redbank also managed just three hits.

Minich doubled and Tyler Hetrick and Mason Clouse each singled.

The Bulldogs (3-0) knotted the game at 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Ty Carrier and took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an error.

Carson Weaver pitched well for Brookville (1-4) in the loss, fanning nine in 5 1/3 innings. He also walked five. None of the runs he surrendered were earned.

Sam Krug got the final two outs for the Raiders.

PUNXSUTAWNEY 13, DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2

The Chucks scored 12 runs in the first two innings and cruised.

Zach Dinger went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Zeke Bennett also drove in a pair with a double. Josh Tyer went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Nevin Day went 2 for 2 for Punxsutawney.

Coy Martino got the win, striking out eight in three innings.

DCC (0-3), the defending PIAA Class A champions, managed just two hits, singles by Aiden Snowberger and Carter Hickman.

SOFTBALL

Ciara Toven homered twice and drove in four and Laci Poole also had four RBIs as Punxsutawney took a 10-6 lead after two innings and tacked on six more runs over the final three to down Karns City, 16-7.

Toven got the win in the circle, striking out eight in seven innings of work. All seven of the runs she gave up were unearned.

Poole had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs.

Nicole Taylor had a pair of hits and two RBI for Karns City.

BROOKVILLE 5, REDBANK VALLEY 3

Megan McKinney and Tory McKinney each had three hits as the Raiders edged the Bulldogs.

With the game tied 2-2 after four, Brookville scored twice in the top of the fifth on an error.

Redbank cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a single by Taylor Ripple, but the Raiders got an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

Alyssa Tollini got the win for Brookville, striking out five and not walking a batter in seven innings.

Paytin Polka had a pair of hits, including a double, and Quinn White went 2 for 4 for Redbank Valley.

