Ronald James Lee, 61, of New Bethlehem, died on Sunday afternoon, April 2, 2023, at his residence under Clarion Forest VNA Hospice care.

Born on April 30, 1961, in Rimersburg, he was the son of the late Alfred P. and Delores I. (Snyder) Lee.

Ron worked as a mechanic for Clarion Bathware and Acorn Trucking Co.

He is survived by two sons, Brent Lee, and Cody Lee, both of Fairmount City, six grandchildren, Macey, Cameron, Hayden, Braxton, Benton, & Charlotte, two sisters, Sharon McCarty of Ohio and Susan McGuire of Fairmount City, and three brothers, David Lee of Oil City, Alfred Lee of Strattanville, and Ken Lee of Fairmount City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Draa and Linda Gaillorenzo.

At Ron’s request, there will be no services at this time.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

