Roy Guntrum, 90 of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his home.

He was born on July 22, 1932, in Huey.

He was the son of John E. and Dorothy (Greenawalt) Guntrum.

Roy married Alice Lutz on November 17, 1956, and she survives.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army.

Roy worked at the Rex Hide in East Brady for 26 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed, cutting firewood, scratching lottery tickets and spending time with his family and friends.

He was a member of the Shearer Shick American Legion Post 454.

Roy is survived by his wife, Alice Guntrum of Rimersburg, four sons; Leroy Guntrum and his wife Linda of Fairmount City, Tim Guntrum and his wife Deb of Clarion, Randy Guntrum and his wife Diane of Clarion, and Scott Guntrum and his wife Heather of Brookville, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, a sister, Edna Minick and her husband Kermit of Rimersburg, two brothers; John Guntrum of Rimersburg and Donald Guntrum of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Clarence J. Guntrum.

Inurnment will be in the St. Eusebius Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248, or the Southern Clarion County Ambulance, 10515 PA-68, Rimersburg, Pa 16248.

The Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg oversees arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.