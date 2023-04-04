 

RV Fire Shuts Down Strattanville I-80 Off-Ramp

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_3365 (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An RV fire shut down the Interstate 80 westbound off-ramp in Strattanville on Monday afternoon.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 1:42 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, for a motor home that caught fire on the off-ramp of Interstate Exit 70 (Strattanville) westbound in Clarion Township.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Corsica Fire Department, and Brookville Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

According to PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs, the off-ramp was closed for less than an hour while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The scene was cleared at 3:33 p.m.


