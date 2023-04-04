School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, April 4, 2023, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 5:32 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District – CLOSED – POWER OUTAGE
To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]
School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.