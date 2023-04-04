SPONSORED: Don’t Get Left in the Dark; Get Your Kohler Generator at Tionesta Builders Supply.
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply keeps a full line of Kohler Generators in stock so you don’t have to be left in the dark!
Keep your power on even when the power is out. Pick up a Kohler Generator at Tionesta Builders Supply and never lose power again.
When there’s a power outage, your Kohler Generator will keep your internet on, your refrigerator cold, and your family protected.
Stop in at Tionesta Builders Supply and ask one of their knowledgeable employees which Kohler Generator would be the best fit for your home!
Tionesta Builders Supply has two locations to serve the community better:
Shippenville location:
– 81 Amsler Avenue, Shippenville, PA 16254
Call: 814-226-5040
Tionesta location:
– 613 Route 36, Tionesta, Pennsylvania 16353
Call: 814-755-3561
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/
Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.