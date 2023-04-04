SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC. Currently Has Openings for Industrial Electricians
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. currently has openings for (2) Three Phase Industrial Electricians.
As needs grow, so does the UFP Parker team!
UFP Parker is currently hiring (2) Three Phase Industrial Electricians for the Shippenville and Parker locations.
Qualifications:
- Minimum high school diploma; associate’s degree is preferred
- Minimum 1 to 3 years of experience in machine repair and maintenance, electrical and electronic control technology
- Working knowledge of electronic test equipment
- Working knowledge of electrical, hydraulic, and control technology
- Working knowledge of AC/AD voltage, AC/AD drives, control wiring, and PLC Controls
- Working knowledge of safe equipment practices and applicable laws, rules, and regulations
- Must be at least 18 years of age
Working at UFP Parker, you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family and people who have your best interests at heart and a place that will make your career goals a priority. They value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.
Currently, there are also open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Assembly positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.
All positions provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy-in options, and nine paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.
If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at the Parker location at 116 N. River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.
