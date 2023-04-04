 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC. Currently Has Openings for Industrial Electricians

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

UFP-Plant-274-Parker-002PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. currently has openings for (2) Three Phase Industrial Electricians.

As needs grow, so does the UFP Parker team!

UFP Parker is currently hiring (2) Three Phase Industrial Electricians for the Shippenville and Parker locations.

Qualifications:

  • Minimum high school diploma; associate’s degree is preferred
  • Minimum 1 to 3 years of experience in machine repair and maintenance, electrical and electronic control technology
  • Working knowledge of electronic test equipment
  • Working knowledge of electrical, hydraulic, and control technology
  • Working knowledge of AC/AD voltage, AC/AD drives, control wiring, and PLC Controls
  • Working knowledge of safe equipment practices and applicable laws, rules, and regulations
  • Must be at least 18 years of age

Working at UFP Parker, you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family and people who have your best interests at heart and a place that will make your career goals a priority. They value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.

Currently, there are also open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Assembly positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.

All positions provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy-in options, and nine paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at the Parker location at 116 N. River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.

UFP Parker 1


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.