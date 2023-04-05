7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 5pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TonightShowers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 5am, then showers likely after 5am. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Low around 51. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
ThursdayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then showers likely between 11am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind around 10 mph.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 29.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 31.
SundaySunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 38.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 43.
TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 71.
