7-Year-Old Child in Critical Condition Following Accidental Shooting in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an accidental shooting of a seven-year-old child that occurred on Friday evening in Cranberry Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, April 4, troopers responded to a residence on U.S. Route 62 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 9:39 p.m. on Friday, March 31, after it was reported there was a seven-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.

Upon arrival, troopers learned that several known individuals from the state of Indiana were visiting the area and staying at the residence.

Police say the individuals unloaded their personal items from the vehicles and placed said items in the dining room area of the residence. One of the items was a loaded 9mm handgun that belonged to a known person who was staying at the residence.

As the items were moved from the dining room to the bedroom, a known individual attempted to move the loaded handgun from the dining room table. In the process of doing so, he placed his finger inside the trigger guard of the firearm and squeezed the trigger, causing a single round to be discharged. The round struck the seven-year-old victim, who was standing at the other side of the table, in the front of her head and exited the back of her head.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries as a result.

PSP arrived on the scene and performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived on the scene to assist.

The victim was then transported to UPMC Northwest and transferred to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

As of Tuesday, April 4, the victim was stable, but in critical condition.

This case remains under investigation.

