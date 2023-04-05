Area Couple Dead After Apparent Murder-Suicide in Boggs Township

 

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police lineBOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to an apparent murder-suicide in Boggs Township on Tuesday evening.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the incident happened sometime between 5:51 p.m. and 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, on Elkin Road in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

Police say Trenton Johns got into a domestic altercation with his wife. As the victim was leaving, Johns pulled a gun out of his pants and shot and killed her from behind.

Trenton then shot himself, according to police.

The victim is a 28-year-old Kittanning woman. Her name was not released.

No further details were released.


