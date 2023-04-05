Burial of Clarion Borough Pool Commences

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Terra Works this week is demolishing the Clarion Borough Pool as part of a reclamation that will include filling the hole where the pool–that created so many memories for generations–was located.

(Pictured above: Terra Works trucks begin the task of demolishing the Clarion Borough Pool.

Clarion Borough Treasurer and Project Manager Todd Colosimo explained that the existing lease required the borough to pay half the costs of pool reclamation upon ceasing operations. The borough will pay its share of the costs of demolition as a recreational expense out of the general budget.

Clarion Borough always had a lease for the pool property but never owned it.

The pool had been closed for several years because of repairs needed to meet environmental and safety requirements. A last-ditch effort to obtain grants to repair or build a new pool the project was made, but the final word on the grants was expected to be later than the timeline requested by the Clarion Area School District.

Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico said that the property will probably be used for parking and as a practice field and other recreational activities.

Recently, the Clarion Area School Board approved a contract for the Clarion Borough Pool Demolition Project at the cost of $91,190.00, the price being shared by Clarion Borough and the school district.

All other municipal outdoor pools in Clarion County have closed, except for the Sligo COG pool. Sligo COG purchased some remaining pool equipment from Clarion.

Pools have closed because of various factors, including increasing environmental and safety regulations, difficulty recruiting qualified lifeguards and other employees, and chemical costs.

Terra Works was the low bidder out of seven bidders, including T.A. Gall, Corsetti, Fred L. Burns, and Delta. Bids ranged from $91,190.00 to $187,000.00.

The borough and school district were relieved that the low bid was not as high as expected.

During the Clarion Borough Council monthly meeting on Tuesday evening, Explore’s reporter Jacob Deemer asked the council members whether the borough had any plans to build a new pool for the community.

“We have no plans right now. We have no locations right now,” explained Clarion Borough Council Vice President Ben Aaron explained. “If it fits into any plans on further expanding any of the recreation opportunities in the borough, the pool will be there. One thing we do know is that about 33% of the usership at the pool was residents of the borough. So, that would depend on possibly using borough tax dollars to run the pool.”

Clarion Borough Council President Carol Lapinto added that everything is landlocked.

“That’s why the school district wanted that property. The only feasible location I would see would be Weaver Park,” Lapinto said.

Mayor Fulmer Vinson suggested that a new location for a pool would be “where the Jeep dealership used to be.”

Deemer said, “Clearly there is a desire to have a pool again?”

Borough member Lapinto stated: “There was always a desire.”

Lapinto added, “I can tell you, we had everything in line. I did post that I’m so tired of these negative comments. I rarely post, but I just about had it. It was not our choice. We had everything in place, all the grants. What were we looking at? A million? Half million? But we needed a new lease. And the school district met with us, saw our timelines, our construction timelines. They gave us a new lease, but they put deadlines in there that we could not meet.”

It’s an end of an era for the Clarion Borough Pool, but it did provide 60 years of memories that will live on.

